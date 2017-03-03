Lavaca Man Behind Bars, Accused Of Rape

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Lavaca man is accused of raping a child.

Joseph Ryan Bradshaw, 19, of Lavaca is facing felony rape by sexual intercourse, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradshaw was being held Friday (March 3) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

The child reportedly raped was less than 14 when the alleged crime happened.

He is accused of raping the child more than once between July 14, 2014 and April 29, 2016

 

