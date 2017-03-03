Lawmakers React To Former State Senator Indictment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) – Former Senator Jon Woods of Springdale was indicted on 13 federal counts. Former Representative Micah Neal, also of Springdale, pleaded guilty to setting up kickbacks while using money earmarked for economic development.

Woods is accused of scheming with Neal to steer general improvement fund money and in return receive kickbacks.

State Senator Bart Hester said it makes him sad for his friend Jon Woods.

“It makes me feel sad for his family and we just hope there is more to the story but ultimately is seems pretty damaging,” Hester said.

The indictment also names Dr. Oren Paris III, who is president of Ecclesia College in Springdale, and Randell Shelton Jr. of Alma, who runs a consulting firm, and claims a text message Paris sent woods in April of 2013 said “good selling point to conservative legislators is that "entity A", which state officials say they believe is Ecclesia College, produces graduates that are conservative voters. All state and secular colleges produce vast majority of liberal voters.”

Wood replied that he agreed. In another text message from August of 2013 Woods tells Paris to increase the amount of GIF money on "entity A's" application.

Hester told 5NEWS this does not help people's views of politicians.

“It shouldn't help at all and so I really just ask people to understand that for the few people that make bad choices there are a lot of us that are out there working hard doing the right thing,” Hester said.

Representative Charlie Collins said the situation is very disappointing and casts a very negative light on lawmakers.

“That is a breach of trust that all of us and going to have to try and overcome every day and when we get elected to serve in public office there are lots of big decisions that are made,” Collins said.

A statement released by Patrick Benca, John Kennedy and Jessica Duncan- Johnston of Little Rock said:

“Senator Woods is innocent of any wrong doing. I had faith that the investigating agencies would draw the correct conclusion that Senator Woods has committed no crime. Unfortunately, the indictment combines and selects unrelated events and conversations in an attempt to connect dots that are not linked and portrays standard grant request procedures, followed by all legislators, as somehow unique and illicit. Where evidence does not exist, gross assumptions have been inserted to weave a narrative that ensures a biased, slanted, and misrepresented ending. Senator Woods would never abuse the trust and position given to him by his constituents. I am confident that once all of the facts are presented to a jury of Senator Woods’ peers that he will be found innocent of all charges brought against him.”

Ecclesia college also released a statement regarding the indictment of Dr. Oren Paris and it said in part:

"While the allegations made against Oren are to be taken seriously - we are confident once all the facts and the truth are made known, all will come to understand as we on the board of governance believe, that Oren has acted at all times with absolute integrity and always in the best interest of Ecclesia College." The board goes on to say that they agree that Paris should continue his mission as president of Ecclesia College.