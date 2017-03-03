× Man Arrested After Reportedly Firing Gun At Siloam Springs Home

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A man is behind bars as Siloam Springs Police investigate a home that was reportedly shot at.

According to a press release, police were called to 1003 N. Britt Street #3 on Saturday (Feb. 25) after a tenant discovered bullet holes in their house. No injuries were reported by the tenant who filed the report.

After an investigation was conducted by the Siloam Springs Police Department, an acquaintance of the tenant who reported the shooting was arrested, the report states.

Michael Dakota Place,24, of Colcord, Oklahoma was arrested and charged with Terroristic Act (Class B Felony), Discharge of Firearms or Weapons within the City (Violation of City Ordinance), and Criminal Mischief, (Class A misdemeanor), on Wednesday (March 1).

Place is currently being held in the Benton County Jail without bond.

This investigation is active, and no additional information is being released at this time,