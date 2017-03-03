× National Guard Employee Faces Sexual Assault Charge

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A National Guard member is accused sexual assault.

Ronnie A. Ross of Fort Smith is facing felony second-degree sexual assault, according to police. He was arrested Friday (March 3) and booked about 10:30 a.m. into the Sebastian County Detention Center.

Police wouldn’t release details regarding the matter, as they say an investigation continues.

Ross was employed with the National Guard. Calls to the National Guard for comment weren’t immediately returned. Whether he remains employed with the agency remained unclear as of Friday.

He was being held Friday in the Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond.