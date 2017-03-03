× National Weather Service Determines EF-1 Tornado Struck Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The National Weather Service in Little Rock determined an EF-1 tornado struck Johnson County overnight on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

NWS confirmed a small track EF-1 tornado touched down just north of Interstate-40 near the Lamar Exit, said Dennis Cavanaugh of the NWS Little Rock. The tornado hit an area east of Clarksville.

NWS has been surveying damage around the state following the severe weather that hit the area late Tuesday night. They determined there was tornado damage on Friday (March 3).