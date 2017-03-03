National Weather Service Determines EF-1 Tornado Struck Johnson County

Posted 12:12 pm, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:16PM, March 3, 2017

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The National Weather Service in Little Rock determined an EF-1 tornado struck Johnson County overnight on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

NWS confirmed a small track EF-1 tornado touched down just north of Interstate-40 near the Lamar Exit, said Dennis Cavanaugh of the NWS Little Rock. The tornado hit an area east of Clarksville.

NWS has been surveying damage around the state following the severe weather that hit the area late Tuesday night. They determined there was tornado damage on Friday (March 3).

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s