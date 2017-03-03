NWS Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service in Tulsa held a Media Day for television station in Eastern Oklahoma and NW Arkansas which was attended by meteorologists Joe Pennington & Garrett Lewis.

The NWS Tulsa issues Warnings for most of the counties in our viewing area with the exception of Franklin, Logan & Scott County which are assigned to the NWS Little Rock Office.

Joe takes you on a quick tour of the weather service's operations; including the weather forecast desk and the severe weather desk where the warnings originate.

Media Day was an effort from the Tulsa NWS Forecast Office to inform broadcasters about some of the changes with the Impact Based Warning system, how the flood/hydrology forecasts are generated, the new GOES-R satellite information and severe weather operations.