Police: 15-Year-Old Springdale Boy Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Teen In Neck

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A 15-year-old Springdale boy was arrested on Thursday (March 2) after he allegedly accidentally shot another teen in the neck.

An 18-year-old Springdale man was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale with a gunshot wound to the neck on Thursday, according to a Springdale Police Department press release. The man is in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched to a Sunnydale Street home shortly before 3 p.m., where they found the man with the gunshot wound, the release states. A 15-year-old boy was also at the home, and police determined that the shooting was an accident.

The boy was arrested and is facing charges of first degree battery, firing a gun inside city limits, and possession of firearm by certain persons, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing.