Police Working To Recover Body Near Sallisaw

Posted 4:13 pm, March 3, 2017, by
Breaking news

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Sallisaw police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped off a bridge and onto an interstate.

The man who reportedly jumped to his death has yet to be identified.

The incident happened along Interstate 40 near Cedar Street, said Capt. Jeff Murray of the Sallisaw Police Department.

Police have closed the west lane of the I40 until further notice. However, the east lane is open to travelers.

Drivers should expect delays, Murray added.

Stay with 5NEWS as the story develops.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s