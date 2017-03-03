× Police Working To Recover Body Near Sallisaw

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Sallisaw police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped off a bridge and onto an interstate.

The man who reportedly jumped to his death has yet to be identified.

The incident happened along Interstate 40 near Cedar Street, said Capt. Jeff Murray of the Sallisaw Police Department.

Police have closed the west lane of the I40 until further notice. However, the east lane is open to travelers.

Drivers should expect delays, Murray added.

