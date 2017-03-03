× Van Buren-Based USA Truck Expands In Mexico

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — USA Truck Inc. is expanding their logistics division in Mexico, the company announced in a press release on Friday (March 3).

USAT Logistics, a division of Van Buren-based USA Truck, established a new facility, USAT Logistics de Mexico, which is located in Celaya, Guanajuato.

USAT logistics president Jim Craig said in the release that the expansion will help provide extra services for customers, bring in-depth market knowledge, and develop customer and carrier relationships.

“This expansion is in line with our strategy to grow in new markets and provide our customers with an expanding portfolio of services,” Craig said. “It’s an investment on behalf of our customers.”

Mexico is the United State’s third largest trading partner, with the two nations doing more than $500 billion in annual trade.

“The deep relationships, insights and credibility our team brings to this market means we expect to quickly make a significant impact,” said Hugo Jimenez, manager of USAT Logistics de Mexico.