× A Local Student Is A “Doodle4Google” Semi-Finalist And Needs Your Vote To Win

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A fifth grade student from Siloam Springs Intermediate School is Google’s Doodle4Google semi-finalist and he could use your vote to win the competition.

This year’s contest theme was “How I see the future” and Keenan Huckeby drew a futuristic city. He wrote, “I see a future with new technology and architecture we’ve never seen before. Cities will float on top of other cities.”

Huckeby beat out thousands of kids in the state to advance to the second round of voting.

He’s one of 53 students nationwide in the running for the grand prize of a $30,000 scholarship, $50,000 technology grant for his school, a trip to Google’s California headquarters and having his doodle appear on the Google homepage on March 31st.

Huckeby has until 5 p.m. Monday, March 6th, to get the most votes for his entry.

To help Huckeby win you may cast your vote at Doodle4Google.com, click on CAST YOUR VOTE, select GRADES 5-4, then select Keenan’s drawing captioned “Our Future Cities”– it’s the one with the pink sky.