Arkansas Routs Georgia In Regular Season Finale

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – In a game that Arkansas likely needed to wrap up a NCAA Tournament berth, the Razorbacks left no room for error.

Led by their senior trio, the Razorbacks opened the second half on a 22-9 run and ran away from Georgia for a 85-67 win inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (23-8, 12-6) had a 38-37 lead at intermission but back-to-back jumpers by Jaylen Barford and Dustin Thomas sparked the run. The Razorbacks were then able to put plenty of distance between themselves and the Bulldogs when JJ Frazier, Georgia’s leading scorer, picked up his fourth personal four with more than 15 minutes left. By the time Frazier returned with just more than 12 minutes left, Arkansas pushed their lead to 60-46.

In their final game inside Bud Walton, the three Arkansas seniors made it count. Moses Kingsley dominated inside as he had 15 points and 9 rebounds while Dusty Hannahs added 15 points and Manny Watkins finished with 12.

Arkansas will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks will be the No. 3 seed with a South Carolina loss vs Ole Miss Saturday night. The Hogs would be the No. 4 seed with a Gamecocks victory.