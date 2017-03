× Fire Marshal Issues Burn Ban For Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM)– The fire marshal has issued a 24 hour burn ban for Benton County, according to dispatchers.

Residents are barred from burning trash, debris, brush and any other materials. Anyone caught doing so could face a fine.

The burn ban is expected to be lifted sometime on Sunday (March 5) as rain chances should reduce the fire hazard.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates to this story and any additional burn bans in the area.