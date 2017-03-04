Fort Smith Police And Former Razorback Football Players Play Benefit Basketball Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The Fort Smith Police Department and former Arkansas Razorback football players battled it out on the court to benefit the Fort Smith Boys Shelter.

"Words are really hard to explain at this point," Fort Smith Police Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said. "To be on the court with Hog alumni is kinda crazy, very intimidating, but I know we're looking at the spirit of what we're doing here. As Chief Nathaniel Clark said, you're making deposits in the community bank and this is for a good cause for the Boys Shelter.

The officers went by the team name S.H.I.E.L.D, which Grubbs said is the department's new brand.

"Shield stands for service, honor, integrity, education, legacy, and dedication," Grubbs said. "I think that absolutely fits what the Fort Smith Police Department is about."

The officers created a basketball team a few months ago, even before they knew they'd be playing against the former Razorbacks.

"This is a group of guys that got together who just like to play ball," Grubbs said.

The Hogs alumni said they've played a little pick up basketball since their college days.

"It feels great in one hand and old in the other," former Razorback center, Kenny Sandlin said.

Sandlin played for the Razorbacks from 1997-2001, including the seven overtime game in 2001 against Ole Miss.

Boys Shelter executive director, Eddie Donovan said the idea for the fundraiser came from his love of sports.

"I have a love for basketball and all sports for that matter," Donovan said. "The Hog players make this happen, but the board and I really have an affection for the Fort Smith PD and police departments all around the country, so we wanted to show some support for them."

The former Razorback players said they are excited to continue to give back to the community even long after their football days.

"It feels awesome," Sandlin said. "Ever since I was a little kid growing up in Van Buren, we looked up to the Razorbacks and that's one thing that is amazing about being a Razorback; for the rest of your life, you're a Razorback."

For former quarterback, Casey Dick, he said he enjoys giving his time back to the people of Arkansas.

"It's great to get out her, to get in the community," Dick said. "It's a great organization with the Boys Shelter and to just get out here and have a little fun and mess around obviously for a good cause."

The former football Hogs beat the Fort Smith officers by only three points. The final score was 52-49.

At half-time, fans could donate $1 to shoot a half-court shot for a chance to win $100. The kid who made the shot announced he was donating his winnings back to the Boys Shelter.