× Miami Man Shot In The Face After Honking Horn At Other Driver

MIAMI (CBSNews) — Moving men say a road rage incident left one of them shot in the face while they were driving to work in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to a call about a shooting Friday (March 3) afternoon. They found the victim sitting on the ground being treated by coworkers from a moving company, CBS Miami reports.

“We were on the way to our job,” said co-worker Jeffery Mesa. “And the guy ran the stop sign, and he was flicking us off and all that, and all we did was beep the horn at him. And we tried to keep going but he followed us and fired off a shot at us, at first, when he sped by us.”

The gunman then parked his truck up the road, he said.

“And as we were coming through the next stop sign, he was parked, and just aimed and shot in the window, and shot my friend while he was driving,” Mesa said.

The victim was suffering from a wound to the face as well as his shoulder, but was alert and talking. The man’s coworkers drove him to a safe location and got him out of the truck until paramedics arrived. Mesa used the shirt off his back to help stop the bleeding.

Police say they’re looking for the gunman, described as a Hispanic male with shoulder-length hair who was driving a white box truck.

“I’m just speechless right now. I’m at a loss for words. I’m just hoping the best for my friend,” Mesa said.