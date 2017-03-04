Missing Indianapolis Woman Jacqueline Watts Found Dead On River Sandbar

COLUMBUS, Ind. (CBSNews) — The search for a missing Indianapolis woman ended when her body was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday (March 4) on a sandbar in Columbus’ Flatrock River, CBS affiliate WTTV-TV reports.

Police said they don’t know how 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts was killed.

Watts was planning to fly to Washington, D.C., with her husband, according to family members.

Police, K-9 officers and detectives spent hours on the scene searching the area around where Watts’ car was found.

Police say Watts was in the Columbus area to drop off pets with family members.

WTTV reports that Watts’ cellphone and purse were retrieved inside the car and that the passenger side door was open.