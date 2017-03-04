Missing Indianapolis Woman Jacqueline Watts Found Dead On River Sandbar

Posted 3:03 pm, March 4, 2017, by

COLUMBUS, Ind. (CBSNews) — The search for a missing Indianapolis woman ended when her body was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday (March 4) on a sandbar in Columbus’ Flatrock River, CBS affiliate WTTV-TV reports.

Police said they don’t know how 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts was killed.

Watts was planning to fly to Washington, D.C., with her husband, according to family members.

Authorities were called when she didn't come home Friday night. WTTV reports that her car was found -- with the flashers on -- but she was missing.

Authorities were called when she didn’t come home Friday night. WTTV reports that her car was found — with the flashers on — but she was missing.

Police, K-9 officers and detectives spent hours on the scene searching the area around where Watts’ car was found.

Police say Watts was in the Columbus area to drop off pets with family members.

WTTV reports that Watts’ cellphone and purse were retrieved inside the car and that the passenger side door was open.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s