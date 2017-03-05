× Bats Wake Up As Arkansas Beats Nebraska

FRISCO, TX (KFSM)–Carson Shaddy hit a pair of two run doubles in the first three innings, and Arkansas rode that offensive momentum to a 15-5 win over Nebraska in game two of the Frisco Classic.

The game started an hour late and it rained throughout the middle innings. Trevor Stephan shook off his rust and settled in to throw six innings while striking out eight. Stephen loaded the bases before recording an out, but escaped the first inning with just one run surrendered.

Arkansas blew the game open in the middle innings thanks to a grand slam from Grant Koch in the fifth inning. Then the Razorbacks added two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

The Razorbacks will wrap up the three game series in Frisco as they face Oklahoma State on Sunday.