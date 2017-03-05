× Monday: Weather Alert Day; More Late Evening, Overnight Severe Storms

Yet another round of severe thunderstorms with the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will arrive late in the day on Monday and into the overnight.

The primary concern will be any cells that develop ahead of the main cold front/dryline in Eastern Oklahoma. The discrete cells will have a higher tornado potential. If this occurs the time-frame would be from 7pm-11pm.

As the cold front moves into the area, a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of the front. These thunderstorms will pose a higher wind damage potential. The time-frame for this would be 11pm to 3am.

This image shows midnight late Monday into early Tuesday.

The cold front is expected to be clear of our area by early Tuesday with tranquil weather for the remainder of the week.

-Garrett