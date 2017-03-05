× Oklahoma State Outlasts Hogs In Frisco Classic Finale

FRISCO (KFSM)- Arkansas concluded play at the Frisco Classic Sunday with an 8-3 loss against 14th ranked Oklahoma State at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Both teams benefitted from fielding errors early in the game, but in the end OSU was able to hold-off the Diamond Hogs in Texas.

Oklahoma State got off to an early lead at the first bat. Back-to-back singles by Garrett McCain and Garrett Benge, along with a walk to Colin Simpson loaded the bases for the Cowboys. Josh Alberius, who started on the mound for the Hogs, couldn’t get out of the jam. He went on to give up five runs on five hits with two strikeouts. The redshirt senior recorded his second loss of the season after toiling through two innings. Arkansas’ bullpen all combined for just two earned runs and three hits given up through the rest of the remaining innings.

In the Frisco Classic, Arkansas’ Carson Shaddy had five hits, four being doubles, and six RBI’s. For his efforts during the weekend, he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding player. Along with Shaddy, Grant Kock and Luke Bonfield were named to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team.

Cowboys’ pitcher Jensen Elliot picked up the win Sunday to improve 2-1 on the season, while Jake Cowan received his first-career save with three shutout innings.

After spending five games on the road Arkansas will return home to face ULM for a two-game midweek series starting this Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.