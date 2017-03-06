× Arkansas Adds Three Future Opponents

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With the 2017 season approaching, Arkansas is finalizing the schedule for the 2018 football season.

The Razorbacks announced on Monday that they will host both Tulsa and Eastern Illinois in the 2018 football season. Arkansas will kick off next season against the Panthers on Sept. 1 in the first ever meeting against Eastern Illinois while the contest will face Tulsa for the 72nd time on October 20, 2018. Arkansas has one remaining open date for the 2018 season after Michigan pulled out of their scheduled home-and-home series.

Also announced on Monday, Arkansas will host Georgia Southern in the 2021 season. That game will be played in either Fayetteville or Little Rock on Sept. 18 of that year. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to host Texas during the 2021 season.

Upcoming nonconference schedules for Arkansas: