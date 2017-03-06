Asa Hutchinson Details Plans For Arkansas Works

Posted 2:07 pm, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:31PM, March 6, 2017

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be outlining details of Arkansas Works during a news conference on Monday (March 6).

Hutchinson started talking about the healthcare plan shortly after 2 p.m. in the Governor’s Conference Room.

Hutchinson said Arkansas Works will continue to provide healthcare coverage, and he said people do not need to be worried about the plan.

Hutchinson outlined a requested waiver amendment that has four parts:

  • Cap eligibility at 100 percent federal poverty level
  • Establish a work requirement
  • Strengthen employer-sponsored insurance
  • Make Arkansas an “assessment” state

“This allows us to get ahead of the curve,” Hutchinson said. “This allows us to have a smooth transition in the future.”

Watch the announcement below:

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s