× Asa Hutchinson Details Plans For Arkansas Works

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be outlining details of Arkansas Works during a news conference on Monday (March 6).

Hutchinson started talking about the healthcare plan shortly after 2 p.m. in the Governor’s Conference Room.

Hutchinson said Arkansas Works will continue to provide healthcare coverage, and he said people do not need to be worried about the plan.

Hutchinson outlined a requested waiver amendment that has four parts:

Cap eligibility at 100 percent federal poverty level

Establish a work requirement

Strengthen employer-sponsored insurance

Make Arkansas an “assessment” state

“This allows us to get ahead of the curve,” Hutchinson said. “This allows us to have a smooth transition in the future.”

Watch the announcement below: