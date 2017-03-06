× Bush Added To Walmart AMP Lineup

ROGERS (KFSM) — Bush will be coming to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this Spring.

Bush, along with special guest She Wants Revenge, will take the stage on Saturday, May 6, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7:30 p.m., according to an AMP press release.

Bush first gained popularity in the ’90s with hits like “Comedown,” “Glycerine” and “Machinehead,” and they will be releasing a new record on Friday (March 10).

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday (March 10) at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $36 and go up to $65.50, and can be purchased online, in person at the Walton Arts Center box office or by calling 443-5600.