Early Birds Healthier Than Night Owls

HEALTHWATCH - You’ve probably heard the saying, “Early to bed, early to rise can make you healthy, wealthy, and wise.” Now new research is supporting the healthy part.

Researchers in Finland found that people who get up early tend to eat better during the day than night owls. That’s because people who stay up late push back their meal times, and typically consume foods with higher sugar and fat than early birds. Both later meals and diets high in sugar and fat contribute to a higher risk of obesity. Researchers recommend night owls try to change their sleeping and eating habits.

