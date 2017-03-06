× Fayetteville Man Faces Indecent Exposure Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A call in connection with a burglary ended with officers wrestling and arresting a naked man, police said.

Jonathon McClister, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure, loitering, obstruction of governmental operations, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

About 2 a.m. Saturday (March 4), police were dispatched to a residence on Rochier Street regarding a burglary.

The person who reported the burglary told police the suspects kicked open her door, an arrest report states.

When police arrived at the home, they found several people sitting in a vehicle in the front driveway. Everyone in it refused to get out when told to do so by police, the report states.

However, officers simply opened the back, driver’s side door and when they did, they noticed one of the men, later identified as McClister, was wearing nothing but a denim vest, his genitals exposed, and attempting to throw his dog at one of the officers while yelling “attack”, according to police.

Police stated McClister resisted for some time while being arrested. Once arrested and placed into a patrol car, McClister reportedly began aggressively kicking the car doors and the safety barriers between the officer and him, as well as on the side windows. The officer stated in the arrest report the safety barriers were damaged as a result.

McClister was released Monday (March 6) from the Washington County Detention Center.

Police didn’t state whether the others he was with were arrested and if so, what charges they face.