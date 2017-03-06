Fort Smith Student To Represent Arkansas At National Spelling Bee

Posted 11:26 am, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28AM, March 6, 2017

Haris Rana (right) of Fort Smith will represent Arkansas during the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. -- Photo Courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A  Fort Smith student has won the 2017 Arkansas State Spelling Bee.

Haris Rana, who is an eighth-grader at Chaffin Junior High, defeated about 60 other students during the spelling bee Saturday in Conway, according to Fort Smith Public Schools.

The competition lasted for nearly four hours.

According to Fort Smith Public Schools, the word that Rana correctly spelled and that is sending him to the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C., was chasuble.

Rana will represent Arkansas in Washington D.C. at the event that happens May 28 – June 4.

 

 

