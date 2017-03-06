Police: Naked Man Arrested At Park In Fort Smith

Posted 4:09 pm, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:00PM, March 6, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is behind bars after being found naked at a popular park, according to Fort Smith police.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday (March 3), police were dispatched to Riverfront Park, 5301 Riverfront Drive, to deal with a naked man who was later identified as William Neal Campbell of Greenwood, an arrest report states.

Campbell was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure, loitering and public intoxication.

He was arrested after reportedly telling officers he was naked due to an emergency.

He told police he had to defecate badly, and decided to take his clothes off, according to police.

Campbell is facing misdemeanor public intoxication after allegedly telling an officer he had ingested methamphetamine. He remained Monday (March 6) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,700 bond.

 

 

1 Comment