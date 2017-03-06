× National Weather Service Holding Storm Spotter Training In Van Buren

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — The National Weather Service of Tulsa will be teaching a storm spotter class on Tuesday (March 7).

The class will start at 7 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St. in Van Buren.

Trained storm spotters help the NWS monitor the skies around their communities during severe weather and provide reports to local officials. Storm spotter students will learn about storm structure, which helps them identify tornadoes, as well as unusual or extreme weather events.

The class is free and does not require advance registration.

NWS typically offers the storm spotter training sessions during the winter and spring.