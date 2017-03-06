Signups Underway For Active Shooter Class For Educators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- Hearing about a school shooting is unfortunately becoming more common these days. Because of that, a local police department is wanting to help teachers be prepared. The Greenwood Police Department is hosting a free active shooter class for educators throughout the area to ensure area schools are prepared if anything were to happen on campus.

Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawson recommends that all teachers, administrators, and school resource officers throughout the state sign up for this training.

The class will be taught by Sgt. Chris Salley who has been a police officer for twenty years and has plenty of knowledge on training folks on active shooter situations.

During the four hour session, they’ll learn information through lectures and different tactics on what they should if an active shooter entered the building. The main thing Chief Dawson wants the educators to learn is what to expect when law enforcement gets on scene. “In an active shooter situation, we can’t slow down and take time to rescue people at first,” said Dawson. “We’ve got to go and handle the threat so they have to know that.” He adds, “This class will allow them to see video that they wouldn’t be able to see otherwise of active shooter situations.”

Within each school district, educators have to receive a number of hours of training on active shooter situations each year. This class will give them the hours of credit they need. A spokesman with Greenwood School District said they plan to have many teachers attend.

The class will be on April 6th, 2017 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Police Department. They have 44 seats available. You can sign up now until the day of the class.

