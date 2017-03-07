National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit Greasy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREASY, Oklahoma (KFSM) -- Severe storms damaged several homes throughout the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning, and one area with extensive damage was in Greasy, Oklahoma; which is around 40 miles northwest of Fort Smith.

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado touched down in the small town.

The back of Greasy resident Alvie Ritter's home is gone, and his son's mobile home on the property has a hole in it. Ritter said he was at work when the storm hit, but said it sounded like a freight train. The Ritter's have seven children ranging in age from two to 20.

"They didn't know what to think," Ritter said. "They still don't know what to think.They just can't believe how it destroyed stuff."

An RV flipped over, trees uprooted, electric lines are laying on the ground along with sheet metal and debris everywhere. One horse on the property didn't make it.

"A spotted stud horse that I've had for several years. Tree caught him up there against the bluff, smashed him," Ritter said.

The Cherokee Nation Emergency Management is assisting those in need. They have a command post set up at the community center in Greasy.

"There's definitely some debris to show that it was a tornado," Ritter said.

Ritter also said he is thankful his family wasn't injured. He said they will rebuild in the meantime.