Arkansas Legislature Looks At Authorizing Digital Driver’s Licenses

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Legislature is debating a bill that would let Arkansans use digital copies of state driver’s licenses.

Sen. Bill Samples (R-14) submitted Senate Bill 428, which would allow the Office of Driver’s Services to issue a digital copy of licenses in addition to the physical card. Getting the digital copy of a driver’s license would cost an additional $10, and drivers could access the license on their computer or phone.

Drivers could show either license, digital or physical, if they are pulled over. The digital copies could also be used in other situations where a license is required, including purchasing alcohol or tobacco products and getting into restricted areas.

The bill would lead the way for the state to replace physical driver’s licenses with digital ones, should they decide to do so in the future.

Walter Anger, Commissioner of Revenue with Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said he thinks it’s only a matter of time before digital driver’s licenses are completely replace physical ones.

“We want to be ahead of the game in this particular case,” Anger told our sister station THV11.

If passed, the bill would allow the state to start investigating programs that would make digital licenses a reality.