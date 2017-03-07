× Benton County Woman Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Officer

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Benton County woman was arrested on Tuesday (March 6) and is facing charges of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer, second-degree battery, third-degree domestic battery and resisting arrest.

A Rogers police officer responded to a disturbance at the 700 block of N 22nd Place and while making contact with the caller at the front door, Maria Oseguera-Ramos allegedly slapped the officer in the face.

As the officer was placing Oseguera-Ramos in handcuffs, the report states she stuck him in the nose with the back of her head. Another officer arrived and she allegedly spit in his left eye.

The report states that Oseguera-Ramos also caused injury to her brother before the officers arrived. She was transported to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for a bond hearing.