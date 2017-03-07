Dangers Of Air Pollution For Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A disturbing report claims air pollution is killing millions of children every year.

The World Health Organization just released results from a first ever study looking at environmental hazards and their health effects on children. It reportedly found the 25% of the deaths of children under the age of give were caused by smog, second hand smoke, and dirty water. The WHO says more than half a million children were killed by respiratory infections like pneumonia. About 360,000 children lost their lives from diarrhea caused by lack of access to clean water and hygiene. The agency also cites climate change for illness linking pollen to increased asthma rates in children.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System