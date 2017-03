× National Weather Service Confirms EF-2 Tornado Hit Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The National Weather service determined an EF-2 tornado went through Newton County overnight on Monday night (March 6).

The tornado touched down near Parthenon, causing quite a bit of damage.

The NWS said the tornado was on the low end of EF-2, with wind speeds of up to 120 mph.