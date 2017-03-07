Photos: Possible Tornado Reported In N.E. Oklahoma; Severe Damage In NWA & River Valley

OKLAHOMA/ARKANSAS (KFSM) — There were several tornado warnings and watches throughout the area in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and Northeast Oklahoma late Monday night into Tuesday morning (March 7).

Severe storms damaged several homes throughout the area, and one area with extensive damage was in Greasy, Oklahoma; which is around 20 miles west of Fort Smith. The National Weather Service said a tornado possibly touched down in the small town.

One person is missing in Newton County near Parthenon, which also suffered serious damages.

Crews with the National Weather Service will be surveying the damage later to determine whether or not a tornado hit the area. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported.

Strong winds and heavy rain also blew through Northwest Arkansas, causing severe damage to some homes. Pea Ridge saw the majority of the damage in the area, with some homeowners dealing with trees down, ruined roofs, fences blown over and more.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department said no injuries were reported.

In the River Valley, several 5NEWS viewers sent in pictures of some hail and lightning as the storm tore through the area. Some residents in Sebastian, Crawford, LeFlore and Sequoyah Counties were without power for a few hours as crews worked to repair the lines.