× Police: Possible Drowning Near Vandergriff Elementary

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are investigating a possible drowning near a Fayetteville elementary school on Tuesday afternoon (March 7).

A Fayetteville special needs student at Vandergriff Elementary was reported missing at the same time, said Sgt. Craig Stout of the Fayetteville Police Department.

The possible drowning was at a private pool near the school.

Police are investigating whether the two reports are related.