Taccolini Strikes Out 10 As Arkansas Rolls Past ULM

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With the news that both Isaiah Campbell and Cody Scroggins could be lost for the season, Arkansas needs a pitcher to emerge to fill the void. Dominic Taccolini accepted the challenge on Tuesday.

The senior right-hander struck out a season high 10 as he picked up his third win of the season and the Razorbacks pounded out a 12-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe inside Baum Stadium.

Taccolini (3-0) had little resistance in the first four innings but allowed single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before Arkansas went to the bullpen. Taccolini walked two and allowed seven hits while giving up two runs.

Arkansas wasted little time jumping on a suspect pitching staff for ULM as the Razorbacks scored eight runs in the first three innings, including home runs by Grant Koch and Carson Shaddy. The Fayetteville natives now have a combined eight home runs, including a team high five for Koch.

The Razorbacks will try to complete the two game sweep on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.