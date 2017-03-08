× Arkansas Football Adds Game At Colorado State For 2018

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas was left scrambling for a non-conference opponent for 2018 and 2019 after Michigan pulled out of a previously scheduled home-and-home series but the Razorbacks were finally able to fill that void on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks announced they will travel to Colorado State on Sept. 8, 2018 and will then host the Rams in Fayetteville during the 2019 season.

Arkansas received a waiver from the SEC allowing them to not face a power five school due to the late timing of Michigan’s buy out. The conference recently passed a rule stating at all SEC schools must face at least one power five conference opponent in the non-conference each season.

“We are appreciative of the assistance of the Southeastern Conference and Colorado State University in filling the scheduling void created by the cancellation of a home-and-home series with a Big Ten opponent,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Jeff Long said. “Since we received the news of that cancellation this past summer, we worked on a number of scenarios to meet the SEC requirement, but were ultimately unable to find a Power 5 conference opponent at this late date. I would like to thank Commissioner Sankey and the other SEC AD’s for their cooperation with the waiver. Colorado State is an outstanding program with a beautiful new football stadium. We look forward to our series with them in the coming years.”

Arkansas and Colorado State have met three times previously, with the Razorbacks winning all three games by 11 points or more.

Earlier this week, Arkansas announced three other future opponents.