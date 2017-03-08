× Cathy Torres Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case; Avoids Death Penalty

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Bella Vista mother, charged with capital murder for killing her 6-year-old son, appeared before a Benton County judge on Wednesday (March 8).

Cathy Torres pleaded guilty to capital murder and battery. She signed a plea deal for life in prison without parole for the capital murder charge and 20 years for battery.

The prosecution was seeking the death penalty in the case.

A jury sentenced her husband, Mauricio Torres, to death on the same charges in November of 2016.

An autopsy ruled Isaiah’s death was a homicide caused by injuries related to rape and chronic child abuse, according to the probable cause affidavits for Mauricio and Cathy Torres.