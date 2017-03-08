‘Day Without a Woman’ Strike Puts Some Parents In A Bind Amid School Closures

Parents in Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland were especially irate after the district announced school closures at the last minute on Tuesday night.

“This is absolutely infuriating and uncalled for. Who gets punished here? The students. Especially those students who rely on the schools for food during the day. And never mind the fact that you’ve inconvenienced parents who now have to scramble for daycare at the last possible minute,” one person said on the district’s Facebook’s page.

Similar reaction filled Alexandria City Public Schools’ Facebook page . The district announced the closure Monday but support staff will serve breakfast and lunch to students.

“This last-minute decision does a disservice to anyone in a family where both parents work full-time. What does ACPS expect those families to do about child care with such little notice? It also does a disservice to working women outside of ACPS, who now may be forced to stay home with their children.”