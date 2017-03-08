× Fayetteville Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Nearly 30 Dogs, 3 Dead, Found In Her Home

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic and disturbing content.

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman is facing several animal cruelty charges after police said she was found with 26 living animals in her home.

Vickie West, 63, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Feb. 23 for two counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and two counts of cruelty to animals, according to a warrant affidavit.

Fayetteville police found 25 dogs, 1 cat, and three dead dogs at West’s E. Missouri Way residence during a search on Jan. 10, the affidavit states. Officers said they had to wear protective gear because the “odor of animal feces and decay was so pungent it burned the officer’s eyes and sinuses.” West returned during the search and had another dog, which she agreed to surrender, inside her vehicle.

A Fayetteville Animal Services veterinarian who examined the animals said all of their coats were saturated with urine and feces, and several of the dogs were emaciated. The vet also examined the three dogs who had died, and determined that one of the dogs had been dead for four months.

Inside the home, several dogs were found in small cages that had several inches of fecal matter lining the bottom, according to the affidavit. There were also dogs running free throughout the home. One of the rooms inside the home had layered debris, including fecal matter, that reached three feet deep at one point.

Fayetteville Animal Services was first contacted about West in November by the animal welfare organization San Antonio Pets Alive. A representative said West had adopted four dogs in the past few weeks, and was looking to adopt two additional dogs. In total, West adopted 10 dogs from the organization since 2015.

West told officers that she was working with various rescue organizations to adopt dogs that were at risk for euthanasia, and then she was transferring them to those organizations, the affidavit states. She said the dogs were rarely with her for more than a few days.

Another individual, working on behalf of animal rescue groups in Texas, contacted Fayetteville Animal Services on Jan. 3, saying that West had adopted five dogs from San Antonio Pets Alive and then posted on social media that three of the pets had died, the affidavit states. Days later the same person called again saying that West had adopted a dog named Jerry Lee from a Fort Smith shelter on Dec. 6, 2016, and then she returned him on Jan. 8, 2017. Jerry Lee returned in an emaciated condition and had several sores and wounds on his body.

West was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she is being held on a $2,500 bond.