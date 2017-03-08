Fort Smith Man Who Was Shot In Shoulder After Allegedly Threatening Employee Moved To Jail
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender who was shot in the shoulder after reportedly running into traffic and businesses along Rogers Avenue last week has been released from the hospital and booked in jail.
Michael Woith, 41, of Fort Smith, who is a convicted Level 2 sex offender, is accused of felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. After being released Tuesday (March 7) from a six-day stint in a Fort Smith hospital, Woith was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on suspicion of the said charges.
He remained in jail Wednesday (March 8) in lieu of a $5,200 bond.
Aside from being arrested in connection with this matter and for being a sex offender, Woith has been in the criminal system since 1995, court documents state. In past years, Woith has been found guilty of felony second-degree assault, third-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening, failure to comply with sex offender requirements and contempt — just to name a few.