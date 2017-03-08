× Fort Smith Man Who Was Shot In Shoulder After Allegedly Threatening Employee Moved To Jail

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender who was shot in the shoulder​ after reportedly running into traffic and businesses along Rogers Avenue last week has been released from the hospital and booked in jail.

Michael Woith, 41, of Fort Smith, who is a convicted Level 2 sex offender, is accused of felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. After being released Tuesday (March 7) from a six-day stint in a Fort Smith hospital, Woith was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on suspicion of the said charges.

He remained in jail Wednesday (March 8) in lieu of a $5,200 bond.

Aside from being arrested in connection with this matter and for being a sex offender, Woith has been in the criminal system since 1995, court documents state. In past years, Woith has been found guilty of felony second-degree assault, third-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening, failure to comply with sex offender requirements and contempt — just to name a few.