Highway 12 Reopens After Rollover Accident Near Lake Atalanta

Posted 10:19 am, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:58AM, March 8, 2017

ROGERS (KFSM) — Highway 12 has fully reopened after a rollover accident put traffic down to one lane on Wednesday morning (March 8).

Rogers Police and Fire Departments worked to clear the scene after a car slid off the highway and rolled over, according to a Rogers Police Department Facebook post. The accident occurred near the entrance to Lake Atalanta on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, said Officer Keith Foster.

The road was reopened less than two hours later.

 

