Issues For AT&T Customers Calling 911 In Washington County

Posted 6:41 pm, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:59PM, March 8, 2017

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — AT&T customers are not able to dial 911 from a cell phone in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning AT&T customers that calls will not go through to the emergency 911 dispatch center. The Fayetteville Police Department also reported the issue.

AT&T is aware of the problem and has been advised that this is affecting several areas.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center 7-digit number is (479) 444-5712. The 7-digit number for Central EMS, who dispatches rural fire departments and ambulance service for rural Washington County, is (479) 521-5800.

If you need police or fire assistance in Fayetteville, call 479-587-3555 and press option 1.

