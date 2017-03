PEA RIDGE (KFSM) – In the midst of the best sports year in school history, Pea Ridge unveiled a new set of logos on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks reached the 4A football state championship game in the fall, the first appearance in school history, and their boys basketball team will face Baptist Prep in the 4A in the title game. Friday’s appearance in the finals is also the first title game in school history.

The previous logo and new images are below.

New Logos



Old Logo