Public Meeting To Discuss Proposed Interchange At Wedington & I-49

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A public meeting will be held to discuss a proposed interchange at Wedington Drive and Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.

The meeting will be on Thursday (March 9) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Asbell Elementary School cafeteria. The school is located at 1500 North Sang Avenue in Fayetteville.

The meeting is to present and discuss proposed interchange improvements to Highway 16/112 Spur interchange on I-49. It is an open house meeting with no formal presentations. The public is invited to visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions and offer comments.

