Public Meeting To Discuss Proposed Interchange At Wedington & I-49

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A public meeting will be held to discuss a proposed interchange at Wedington Drive and Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.

The meeting will be on Thursday (March 9) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Asbell Elementary School cafeteria. The school is located at 1500 North Sang Avenue in Fayetteville.

The meeting is to present and discuss proposed interchange improvements to Highway 16/112 Spur interchange on I-49. It is an open house meeting with no formal presentations. The public is invited to visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions and offer comments.

To view the full project map, click here.

