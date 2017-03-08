× Rogers Teen Arrested In Connection With Nearly A Dozen Breaking And Entering Thefts

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers teen was arrested on Tuesday (March 7) and is facing several charges of breaking and entering.

Freddy Garcia-Ochoa, 19, is a suspect in 10 separate incidents where people reported their vehicles had been broken into and had property stolen, according to a warrant affidavit.

The incidents occurred between Feb. 8-9, and hundreds of dollars worth of items were reported missing.

Officers found Garcia-Ochoa on Feb. 10, and during a search of his vehicle, they found several items that matched descriptions of stolen items.

Garcia-Ochoa was arrested on March 7 and booked into the Benton County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He is facing 11 felony breaking and entering charges, and three misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering and six theft of property charges.