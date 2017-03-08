Signups Underway For U.S. Marshals Museum Spring Break Camp For Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- If you're staying in town for spring break this year but still looking for a fun activity for the kids, you could sign them up to learn about the history of the U.S. Marshals and the wild west!

The camp is happening from March 20-23, but signups are underway now and must be turned in by Friday (March 10).

These are one-day camps and there are two separate types.

For campers ages 6 through 9, there's 'Frontier Marshals'. These campers will spend the day learning about Deputy U.S. Marshals who captured outlaws in the Old West and brought them back to Fort Smith. They will meet historical re-enactors, learn about life on the trail and more.

Students ages 10 through 14 are 'Modern Marshals'. During these sessions, campers will learn about the tools modern Deputy U.S. Marshals use to keep our country safe. They will conduct a DNA experiment, track down a thief using fingerprints, tour the Western District of Arkansas U.S. Marshals Office and more.

"We are very excited! It's a first time for us and we are hoping that we will have a great crowd," said Leslie Higgins Director of Education. "There's actually limited space for the course of the four days, so we hoping for a full crowd and lots of fun," Higgins said.

To register for the Frontier Marshals or Modern Marshals camps, click here, or pick up forms at the museum’s office at 14 North 3rd Street, Suite D.