Springdale Family Loses Home In Early Morning Fire

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A Springdale family lost their home in a fire early on Wednesday morning (March 9).

Springdale firefighters were dispatched to a home on Cascade Circle around 12:30 a.m. There were several family members in the home, but all were able to escape the home safely, said Duane Miller, fire marshal.

However, the home was destroyed after the fire burned through the home's roof, Miller said. Firefighters were able to put it out before the blaze spread to any neighboring homes.

In the video, firefighters had to cut through the garage so they could get at the flames. They were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.