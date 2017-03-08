Crews Work Early Morning Semi Truck Rollover On Highway 71

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene of a semi truck rollover on Highway 71 south of Greenwood Wednesday morning (March 8).

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the accident. Troopers said the rollover happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. when the semi truck driver failed to complete a turn and rolled over into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported according to ASP.

Troopers said the driver of the truck was hauling dry wall, and was cited for careless prohibited driving.