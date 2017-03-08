U Of A Students Raise Money To Restore Senior Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A precious piece of Razorback history is starting to fade away and students are coming together to save it.

The sidewalks around Old Main hold the name of every senior that graduated from the University of Arkansas dating back to the schools existence.

"I grew up in Arkansas so I just grew up hoping that my name would be on the walk and so I'm a junior now so that is getting closer to happening," U of A junior Alex Little said.

The 112 year legacy has started to deteriorate over time, cracks in the original cement are becoming bigger and names are starting to fade away.

Student body president Connor Flocks is rallying student support for a giving campaign to begin restoring the walk.

So far students have raised $1,238.00, which is eight percent of their $15,000 goal.

