14th Annual Growing Kids Sale Underway In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The 14th annual Growing Kids Sale kicks off on Thursday (March 9) in Fort Smith. This event helps families across the area find a variety of children’s items at a low cost.

Spring and summer breaks are right around the corner and at the fast rate kids grow, parents will need to stock up on clothes, shoes and much more! All the items at the Growing Kids Sale is gently used and at a really low price.

Organizers said when they first started this sale they only had 53 consigners, but now 14 years later, they have around 2,000 consigners participating.

The items on the floor have already been inspected for stains or holes and are high quality and brand name items. Unlike yard sales, you won’t be sorting through boxes or piles of clothing. All the clothes are hung on racks, separated by gender and size, and with matching tags.

Customers will find a variety of clothing from newborn sizes all the way to boys and girls size 20.

The adults may find something they like too, such as electronics, purses, designer jeans and maternity clothes for the soon to be moms. This event is perfect for large families trying to stretch a dollar.

“We love that we are able to do this for the community,” said organizer Kim Hoelzeman. “Everyone seems to benefit and the families save so much on all the things they need for the kids for the whole season.”

The consignment sale also offers games, movies and books. In a separate room are the bigger items, such as bicycles, furniture, high chairs and cribs.

“We have families that have moved out of state and still come back to the sale," said Hoelzeman. “The families do depend on this sale to depend on this sale to be able to provide for their kids in a very inexpensive way,” she adds.

The Growing Kids Sale is Thursday through Saturday (March 9 – 11) inside the Expo Center at Kay Rodgers Park.

The doors are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. On Saturday, all the items are half price.

Cash, checks, credit or debit cards are excepted. Shoppers must show a valid driver’s license if paying by check or card.